By Zeba Siddiqui
| MUMBAI, June 11
MUMBAI, June 11 India has scrapped customs
import duties for drugs and test kits used to treat AIDS in an
effort to cut prices across the country, as it struggles to cope
with an ongoing shortage in its national program to fight the
disease.
More than a third of India's 2.1 million HIV/AIDS patients
depend on getting their daily antiretrovirals for free from
state-run distribution centres, but many of them have been
facing shortages or stock outs for months.
The notice put out by the Central Board of Excise and
Customs this week intends to make it cheaper to import raw
materials that are used to make antiretrovirals under the
national program, BB Rewari of the National AIDS Control
Organisation (NACO) told Reuters.
Currently, U.S. firm Mylan Inc and India's Aurobindo
Pharma supply AIDS drugs to the government program.
The exemption applies to certain first-line and second-line
antiretroviral drugs used to treat adults and children, as well
as to certain diagnostic kits and equipment that are used by
NACO, Rewari said.
He added the drugs under exemption make up roughly 95
percent of the antiretrovirals used by India's AIDS patients
under the national program.
The exemption, which will remain in effect until March 2016,
is the national AIDS control department's latest effort to deal
with a chronic shortage of HIV/AIDS drugs at home, even though
Indian companies are some of the world's major suppliers of AIDS
drugs. Local firm Cipla Ltd made headlines in 2001 by
making antiretrovirals for Africa for under $1 a day.
The AIDS control program has been in disarray for months
after the government changed the way over $1.3 billion in
federal funds were distributed, according to data and letters
seen by Reuters.
Construction of clinics in rural areas has been delayed and
many health workers have quit.
Government officials have previously told Reuters of a lack
of participation by local drugmakers in the tenders floated by
the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) to procure drugs.
Industry insiders, meanwhile, cite delayed tender approvals,
supply bottlenecks and late payments, as well as poor
coordination between the central and state governments.
AIDS drugs sold on the open market are expensive, so in an
effort to make those more affordable, the government is likely
to add more AIDS drugs under price control by including them in
the national list of essential medicines, people involved in the
process told Reuters in April.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Mark Potter)