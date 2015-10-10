* HIV infections in India could rise, UN envoy fears
* Indian states mismanaging programme
* Health officials worried, workers face delayed salaries
* India's AIDS programme has largely been successful
By Aditya Kalra
NEW DELHI, Oct 10 New HIV infections in India
could rise for the first time in more than a decade because
states are mismanaging a prevention programme by delaying
payments to health workers, the United Nations envoy for AIDS in
Asia and the Pacific said.
India's efforts to fight HIV have for years centred around
community-based programmes run for people at high risk of
contracting the virus, such as sex workers and injecting drug
users. The results won praise globally - annual new infections
fell consistently and, overall, were reduced by more than half
between 2000 and 2011.
But Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February cut the federal
AIDS budget by a fifth and asked states to fill the gap, even
though their poorly-run bureaucracies were already slow in
releasing funds to their AIDS prevention units.
As a result, staff salaries have been delayed for months and
prevention activities have slowed down.
The decision was part of a wider strategy to decentralize
social spending and focus central government resources on
building roads and railways to boost economic growth.
In an interview with Reuters, the U.N. Secretary General's
Special Envoy for AIDS in Asia-Pacific, J.V.R. Prasada Rao,
warned "primitive" management by states would "ruin the
programme".
"When the new infections start rising, all the good work
that has been done will be washed away," said Rao, who said he
based his view on interactions with several federal and state
AIDS officials in the last six months.
HEALTH WORKERS LEFT UNPAID
Reuters reported in March that government data and letters
obtained under right to information legislation showed state
treasuries were delaying payments and thousands of health
workers had gone unpaid for months.
In letters seen by Reuters, some states have cited a lack of
clarity about how much they need to contribute to the programme
under the new arrangement as a reason for delayed payments, and
overall shortage of funds. Experts and state health officials
also blame delays on slow bureaucratic processes.
An official at the federal AIDS control department, part of
the health ministry that oversees the programme, said delays in
states disbursing funds were still widespread, with payments in
some cases three months late.
The AIDS control department official said there was a risk
of a rise in new infections if the delays continue, but added
such a scenario was at least a year away.
The health ministry did not respond to Reuters' requests for
comment on Rao's remarks.
Top officials in the ministry were concerned about the
slowdown in releasing funds, according to letters seen in March
and May.
INFECTIONS AVERTED
India's free HIV/AIDS drugs programme, launched more than
two decades ago, has been highly successful.
The World Bank estimates India's policy of targeting sex
workers averted 3 million infections with HIV, the virus that
causes AIDS, between 1995 and 2015. Still, UNAIDS estimates
India accounted for most of the 340,000 new infections in the
Asia-Pacific region last year.
India's last nationwide AIDS estimates were released in
2012. Data for the next assessment is still being collected.
Under the new funding arrangement, states are given a larger
share of federal taxes but are no longer obliged to earmark
funds for social schemes.
Rao said the flow of funds has improved marginally in recent
months after complaints from AIDS workers, but he urged states
and politicians to do more.
"We are getting complacent to the success," he said. "If we
have to achieve the new goal of ending AIDS by 2030, you have to
commit more resources."
In the western city of Mumbai, Manoj Jani, project director
of an organisation working with sex workers under the AIDS
programme, said his 23 staff were demoralised because they have
not been paid for four months. AIDS tests have been curtailed.
"Workers are not able to travel for testing activities due
to funding issues," Jani said. "We never thought we would see
such a day."
