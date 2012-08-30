(Corrects day of the week in lead para)
NEW DELHI Aug 30 Two military helicopters
collided in mid-air during a training sortie over India's
western state of Gujarat on Thursday, killing nine Air Force
personnel, the government said.
Television pictures showed skeletal, charred remains of the
Russian-made MI-17 multi-utility helicopters in what seemed like
a sparsely populated area. The wreckage was surrounded by
police, firefighters and military officials.
Officials quoted by media said the crash site was a military
area near the Jamnagar airbase in Gujarat, a state bordering
Pakistan. No casualties or loss of property on the ground was
reported.
The country's military has been plagued by often fatal
accidents due to obsolete hardware.. More than
half of the 872 MiG fighters India bought from Moscow since the
early 1960s have crashed.
India plans to spend about $100 billion over the next 10
years to upgrade largely Soviet-era military equipment.
