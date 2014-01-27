NEW DELHI Jan 27 India will allow Airbus
A380 planes to land at the country's four main
airports, the civil aviation ministry said on Monday, lifting
restrictions on the superjumbos flying into the country.
The four airports equipped to handle the A380s are in New
Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad, the ministry said.
The ban on A380s was mainly due to concerns that foreign
carriers may further hurt state-run Air India by grabbing a
larger share of international traffic.
The rule change will benefit carriers like Singapore
Airlines, Emirates, Lufthansa and British
Airways that operate the super-jumbo and fly to
India, as well A380 customers like Etihad and Qatar Airways who
have yet to take delivery of the aircraft.
Civil Aviation Minister Ajit Singh said earlier this month
the government was considering removing the restrictions.
"Now, flights of A380 to India will be allowed to airports
which are equipped to handle them," the civil aviation ministry
statement said.
"The operations of A380 aircraft would be subject to overall
traffic entitlements within the bilateral Air Service Agreements
(ASAs) with different countries," it said.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)