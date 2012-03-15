US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
HYDERABAD, India, March 15 India's aviation industry will require over 1,040 new aircraft worth $145 billion by 2030, plane manufacturer Airbus said on Thursday, to fuel continued growth in the country's rapidly expanding airline sector.
"Growing urbanization and population concentrations combined with a growing middle class and dynamic economic growth are driving demand and this trend is expected to continue," said Airbus, a unit of Europe's EADS, in a statement. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.