NEW DELHI, June 18 Indian airlines have proposed slashing airfares in the highest fare bracket on domestic routes by between 5-20 percent, a government statement said on Monday.

"Whereas passenger traffic has seen a downward swing in May 2012 over the corresponding period of last month, the airfares have seen a disproportionate spurt," the statement said.

"Airlines have been directed to address the above issues in a time bound manner," the statement, issued after a meeting of the sector's regulator and chief executives of local airlines, said. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Matthias Williams)