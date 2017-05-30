NEW DELHI May 30 India's civil aviation ministry will cooperate with the federal investigator in three cases, including purchase of 111 aircraft by state carrier Air India and its merger with Indian Airlines, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said on Tuesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Monday that it had registered three cases against Air India and the civil aviation ministry.

"Whatever knowledge we have, we will cooperate with them," Raju said, referring to CBI. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Malini Menon)