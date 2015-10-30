NEW DELHI Oct 30 India plans to boost regional
aviation connectivity and reopen closed airports, civil aviation
secretary said, as part of its plans to improve passenger growth
in one of the world's fastest-growing yet fiercely competitive
aviation markets.
The Indian government proposes to impose an additional levy
of 2 percent on all domestic and international tickets to pay
for the regional connectivity boost, said R.N. Choubey, while
presenting the country's draft aviation policy.
The policy comes as airline passenger numbers increase 20
percent a year to 38.8 million in the first half of 2015,
leaving India's major airports, which account for four-fifths of
traffic, saturated.
