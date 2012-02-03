By Anurag Kotoky
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Feb 3 Just because foreign
airlines may soon be allowed to invest in India's battered
carriers doesn't mean they will.
New Delhi's expected move to allow global airlines to own up
to 49 percent in Indian carriers has been welcomed by investors
as a potential lifeline for an industry mired in $20 billion of
debt and on course to rack up $3 billion in annual losses.
But aviation industry experts say any celebration is
premature.
"There's absolutely no reason to be bullish on airlines,"
said a Mumbai-based analyst with a local brokerage, who did not
wish to be identified.
"Unless fuel and other dollar-denominated costs come down,
nobody's going to invest in these companies, they're in such bad
shape," he said, referring to a 16 percent decline in the rupee
in 2011, which has driven up costs for local carriers.
Five of the country's six main operators are loss-making.
Taxes in India make jet fuel far more expensive than for
global competitors. State-owned Air India, which is trying to
restructure $4 billion in debt, has slashed fares, forcing
competitors to follow suit.
Two carriers, IndiGo and Go Air, have between them ordered
about 200 planes for more than $23 billion, adding capacity to a
market where dozens of planes already sit grounded.
And changing ownership rules will do little to alter India's
unappealing market dynamics or regulatory environment.
"Every airline will be interested in India because it's such
a big market. But the environment should be conducive to the
proper business processes," Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar
Airways, told Reuters recently.
India boasts the fastest growing passenger market in major
economies, up 17 percent to almost 61 million people last year,
and the potential is huge. With a comparable population, China's
domestic air passenger market is five times the size of India's.
"This is going to be the most important market for the next
two to three decades. They (foreign players) need to have a very
credible India story," said Kapil Kaul, regional head of the
Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA), an aviation consulting
firm.
But, while global giants like British Airways,
Singapore Airlines and fast-growing carriers from the
Gulf covet an Indian presence, they may see little advantage in
committing capital without further regulatory and competitive
changes.
Meanwhile, the global airline industry is not in the rudest
of health as high fuel prices and sluggish economies in the
United States and Europe crimp travel demand.
In December, the International Air Transport Association
(IATA) warned airlines faced over $8 billion in overall losses
this year if Europe's debt crisis spirals, and, even in a
best-case scenario, the global industry was likely to see
profits halve this year from nearly $7 billion in 2011.
TOUGH MARKET
Indian carriers, burdened with debt, are desperately seeking
foreign partners, which would not only provide funds but
technical expertise and an enhanced route-map.
Kingfisher Airlines is in the most need of a
deep-pocketed partner. Controlled by liquor baron Vijay Mallya,
it has failed in efforts to bring in fresh equity. Its banks own
a quarter of its shares and State Bank of India, its
lead bank, refuses to lend more without an equity injection.
Kingfisher said last month it was in talks with Hong
Kong-based distressed debt firm SC Lowy Financial for a possible
investment.
The prospect of foreign funds flowing in has boosted shares
of India's airlines, with Kingfisher up 7 percent since
mid-January, when India's aviation ministry said it favoured
allowing foreign airlines to own up to 49 percent of local
carriers. Shares in budget carrier Spicejet are up 20
percent, and market leader Jet Airways 29 percent.
But caution remains.
Citigroup said the probability of foreign carriers investing
up to 49 percent is limited, given already sizeable market
shares on key international routes into India and existing
code-sharing agreements with major domestic carriers.
"In the short term, the only advantage of this news flow is
that it could improve the perception of the credit quality of
the aviation sector," Citi said in a research note.
The poor health of the nation's airlines prompted the
federal government to take the first steps to open up the
sector, even after it retreated from a similar plan that would
have opened the supermarket segment to foreign investment.
The cabinet meets next week to decide the fate of the
aviation ministry's proposal.
USUAL SUSPECTS
British Airways has long been touted as a candidate to pick
up a stake in Kingfisher, which will this month join the
UK-based airline in the global Oneworld alliance. Gulf-based
Etihad, Emirates and Qatar Airways are also seen as
potential investors in India.
"I think Kingfisher is going to attract more FDI attention
because it is already into an air alliance, it's already
partnering with international airlines. So I think any airline
in that group can come up and pick up a stake," said Sharan
Lillaney, an aviation analyst at Angel Broking in Mumbai.
CAPA's Kaul said once Kingfisher finds funding in
the near-term -- it needs at least $400 million, he figures --
it will be easier to attract money in the future from foreign
sources.
Malaysian long-haul budget carrier AirAsia, which
plans to scrap unprofitable routes to Europe and India, could be
interested in re-entering the Indian market, analysts said.
"Companies who want to create a global airline group, like
Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific
, and Middle East carriers like Emirates and Etihad, I
think most of these will be interested in entering India," Kaul
said.
British Airways, Singapore Airlines and Lufthansa said
separately they favour liberalised foreign investment rules in
India, but could not comment on their potential interest before
the proposal becomes law.
