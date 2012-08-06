By Anurag Kotoky
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Aug 6 For India's healthier airlines,
the worst is behind them as drastic flight cuts by embattled
former No.2 Kingfisher Airlines enables the others to
raise ticket prices.
Market leader Jet Airways and third-placed SpiceJet
, which unexpectedly reported quarterly profits last
week, were upgraded by Bank of America-Merrill Lynch to 'buy.'
The carriers should post smaller losses this financial year
and turn profitable in the year ending March 2014, the bank said
on Monday.
"The recent first-quarter results of SpiceJet and our own
checking of ticket prices every two weeks suggests that pricing
recovery has already started. Airlines appear to have achieved
some ticket price hikes in the last three months," it said.
"We expect another hike may come during the third quarter,
which is the peak season," Anand Kumar and S. Arun, analysts at
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, wrote in a note to clients.
Passenger yields on Jet's domestic flights rose about 9
percent in the quarter to end-June, while average revenue per
passenger at SpiceJet jumped 24 percent. Yield is a measure of
the average fare paid by passengers for a particular distance.
Challenges remain for an industry plagued by high fuel taxes
and airport charges, stiff competition, subsidised losses at
state-owned Air India and regulatory uncertainty.
Kotak Institutional Equities maintained its 'sell' rating on
Jet on Monday, citing the company's high leverage, but said
improving yields are a positive for the industry. It has a 'buy'
rating on SpiceJet, a budget carrier.
"From here, any reduction in costs could lead to significant
improvement in profitability as the sector has high operating
leverage," analyst Jasdeep Walia wrote in a note.
In the fiscal year that ended in March, of India's six big
airlines, just one, unlisted IndiGo, turned a profit while the
industry lost a combined $2 billion.
(Editing by Ryan Woo)