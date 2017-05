** Shares of Indian airlines rise

** India's cabinet clears the national civil aviation policy - TV channels quoting sources

** The new policy will propose changes to rules for Indian airlines to fly overseas and incentives for flying to smaller cities and towns - TV channels

** Govt eases the '5/20 rule' under which Indian airlines must be operational for five years and possess 20 aircraft before they can fly abroad - TV channels

** Jet Airways gains 2.12 pct, InterGlobe Aviation up 3.5 pct, SpiceJet Ltd rises 4.9 pct