NEW DELHI Nov 10 India's new government has
rekindled plans to privatise four airports and will also list
the state-owned airport operator on the stock market, the civil
aviation ministry said on Monday.
The announcements form part of a draft set of reforms which
the ministry hopes will aid growth in the aviation sector.
Millions more Indians are flying each year in one of the
world's fastest growing aviation markets, but the government
wants to speed up the process by expanding airports and boosting
air connectivity in remote areas.
The ministry said airports in the cities of Chennai,
Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Jaipur will be developed under a
public-private partnership (PPP) model, without setting a
timeline for when they will tender out contracts to the private
sector.
Four Indian airports - Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and
Bangalore - have already been privatised.
"Government's objective is to develop more airports in the
PPP mode, with appropriate modifications to ensure
competitiveness in costs," the ministry said.
India's previous government, which lost power in May, sought
bidders in 2013 for the privatisation of six airports, but
disagreement among government officials over the terms of a PPP
deal, opposition and missed deadlines scuppered the plans.
The ministry said it will list the Airports Authority of
India, which operates 46 domestic and 15 international airports,
to improve efficiency and transparency, and sell shares in
state-owned helicopter company Pawan Hans.
The ministry is also "reviewing" guidelines which restrict
airlines from flying international routes in order to encourage
the entrance of more carriers, and will take steps to
"rationalize" aviation taxes, which have made aviation turbine
fuel up to 45 percent more expensive than internationally.
The government has no immediate plan to sell off loss-making
national carrier Air India, local media also reported on Monday.
