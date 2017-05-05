A passenger stands at an Indigo Airlines' counter as she waits to get her boarding pass at the Srinagar airport November 21, 2014. Picture taken November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

NEW DELHI India is looking at creating a national no-fly list of unruly passengers, the top bureaucrat at the civil aviation ministry said on Friday, weeks after a lawmaker admitted assaulting an official from state-owned carrier Air India.

The list will be maintained by the country's civil aviation regulator, Civil Aviation Secretary R.N. Choubey said.

In March, lawmaker Ravindra Gaikwad, a member of the Shiv Sena political party, hit an Air India official with his slipper after being asked to disembark the plane when it landed in Delhi.

After the incident, Air India and members of the Federation of Indian Airlines that includes IndiGo, owned by InterGlobe Aviation, Jet Airways, SpiceJet and Go Air proposed creating the country's first such no-fly list.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Malini Menon)