Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
NEW DELHI India on Wednesday eased a rule restricting when newer airlines can start flying overseas, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said.
Raju said on Twitter that airlines would no longer need to wait for the five years of operations earlier required before they can begin flying abroad, but must still have 20 jets in their fleet.
India's cabinet approved the new national civil aviation policy earlier on Wednesday.
NEW DELHI The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) searched the homes of former finance minister P. Chidambaram and his son on Tuesday, in a probe into suspected criminal misconduct related to approvals of investment deals.