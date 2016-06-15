Stewardesses from Jet Airways (L) and Etihad Airways listen to a news conference by Naresh Goyal, chairman of Jet Airways and James Hogan, chief executive of Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways, (both not seen) during a news conference in New Delhi July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

NEW DELHI India on Wednesday eased a rule restricting when newer airlines can start flying overseas, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said.

Raju said on Twitter that airlines would no longer need to wait for the five years of operations earlier required before they can begin flying abroad, but must still have 20 jets in their fleet.

India's cabinet approved the new national civil aviation policy earlier on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Douglas Busvine)