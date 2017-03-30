Jayant Sinha gestures during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi, India, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

NEW DELHI India's Minister of State for Aviation Jayant Sinha said on Thursday the government will provide 2.05 billion rupee ($31.57 million) financial support to boost airline travel between smaller cities.

India launched the Regional Connectivity Scheme to get more people flying in what is already the world's fastest growing aviation market. Under the scheme, the government has capped fares and is offering incentives to attract airlines to fly less traversed routes.

($1 = 64.9300 rupees)

