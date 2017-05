An aircraft files near the setting sun in New Delhi November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

NEW DELHI Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, Jet Airways and SpiceJet fell between 2 percent to 4 percent each on media reports the government would impose a new levy on some domestic flights.

The ministry of civil aviation has proposed the levy to help raise money to fund air travel between India's smaller towns and cities at a subsidised cost, according to the local media reports.

