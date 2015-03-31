(Adds more CEO comments, context)
By Tommy Wilkes
GURGAON, India, March 31 Indian airline Vistara
plans to expand its fleet size and start flying to overseas
destinations within two years, its CEO said on Tuesday, ahead of
an expected change in rules that could allow new carriers to
operate abroad.
The airline, a joint venture of Singapore Airlines
and Indian conglomerate Tata Group, made its debut in January,
pitching itself as a full-service premium alternative for
passengers willing to pay more than for the budget carriers that
handle two-thirds of the country's travellers today.
Vistara is looking to procure an undecided number of new
narrowbody and widebody aircraft to increase domestic flights
and begin flying to the Gulf and eventually to Europe and the
United States, Phee Teik Yeoh said.
"There are lots of opportunities. Suddenly when the 5/20
rule goes away it's a new ball game," he told Reuters in an
interview.
Under the existing "5/20" rule, Indian airlines must be up
and running for five years or possess 20 planes before they can
start flying overseas routes, a restriction the civil aviation
ministry has said it is committed to scrap.
"Seventy percent of international traffic that Indians
travel is westwards. This is where our focus will be," Yeoh
said.
Vistara said last year it will gradually grow the size of
its fleet to 20 Airbus A320 aircraft by 2019, all leased from
Singapore-based BOC Aviation.
Yeoh said the size and timing of the new plane order would
depend on the government revising the rules.
New rules mooted by the ministry will require airlines to
earn credits operating domestic routes to entitle them to
operate overseas.
Vistara will be competing with Air India and Jet Airways
on international routes. Gulf carriers including
Emirates and Etihad, which part-owns Jet, have also
made inroads into the market.
India is a highly competitive market for air travel. Despite
double-digit annual growth in travellers, domestic competition
has kept fares low and, along with high costs, left most major
players struggling to make money.
Vistara filled less than half its seats in January and
February but Yeoh said that would change now that the airline
has begun taking advance bookings. "The weakest quarter is
behind us," he said.
The airline is rolling out more high-end services to tempt
wealthier Indians, Yeoh said, and Vistara will soon open a
"lounge" for business travellers in Delhi airport, inspired by
the pampered luxury more common to airports in London and
Singapore.
