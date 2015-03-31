GURGAON, India, March 31 India's newest airline,
Vistara, plans to expand its fleet size and start flying to
overseas destinations within two years, its CEO said on Tuesday,
ahead of an expected change in rules that currently restrict
carriers from operating abroad.
Vistara, a joint venture of Singapore Airlines and
Indian conglomerate Tata Group, is looking to procure an
undecided number of new narrowbody and widebody aircraft to
increase domestic flights and begin flying to the Gulf and
eventually to Europe and the United States, Phee Teik Yeoh said.
"There are lots of opportunities. Suddenly when the 5/20
rule goes away it's a new ball game," he told Reuters in an
interview on Tuesday.
Under the existing "5/20" rule, Indian airlines must be up
and running for five years or possess 20 planes before they can
start flying overseas routes, a restriction the civil aviation
ministry has said it is committed to scrap.
"Seventy percent of international traffic that Indians
travel is westwards. This is where our focus will be," Yeoh
said.
Vistara said last year it will gradually grow the size of
its fleet to 20 Airbus A320 aircraft by 2019, all leased from
Singapore-based BOC Aviation.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)