NEW DELHI, March 23 Indian authorities in New Delhi are checking 10 flights operated by airline IndiGo after the company received a phone call about a bomb threat on some of its planes, a police official told Reuters on Wednesday.

A flight that earlier landed in Delhi, originating from Jammu in northern India, has been isolated and is being checked, Dinesh Kumar Gupta, deputy commissioner of police at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport said.

Nine other flights are also being investigated, Gupta said, adding that they are yet to ascertain the destinations of these flights.

IndiGo said it would issue a statement shortly. (Reporting by Aditi Shah and Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Malini Menon)