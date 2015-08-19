(Adds additional graphic link)
By Tommy Wilkes
JAISALMER, India Aug 19 Two-and-a-half years
after the completion of a new $17 million terminal building, the
airport in Jaisalmer, a small and remote desert city in India's
western Rajasthan state, stands empty.
Not a single passenger has passed through the gates of an
airport big enough to handle more than 300,000 travellers a
year, with parking bays for three 180-seater narrow-body jets.
India has spent more than $50 million since 2009 on eight
airports that do not receive scheduled flights - white elephants
that are a reminder of the pitfalls for Prime Minister Narendra
Modi as he bets on an infrastructure drive to fuel growth.
India's main hubs, meanwhile, are bursting at the seams,
slowing airlines' ability to expand in a vast country where they
should be supporting economic growth.
"They (the government) need to realise it's not a case of
'build the airport and we will come'," said Sanjiv Kapoor, chief
operating officer at SpiceJet Ltd. The private sector
airline last year ceased flying to a new airport in the southern
Indian city of Mysore because of insufficient demand.
India's ghost terminals were built largely by the previous
government, which planned 200 'no frills' airports, encouraged
by rising air travel and the need to connect far-flung regions.
But the empty check-in desks and cavernous baggage halls
highlight the risks for Modi, too, of catering to powerful
regional bosses and spending without a unifying strategy.
China's investment splurge has left dozens of similar ghost
projects.
The civil aviation ministry declined to comment on whether
Modi's government would stick with the 200 airport growth plan.
But the incentive to grow in less-developed regions remains: on
Tuesday, Modi pledged 27 billion rupees ($413 million) for four
new airports in the impoverished state of Bihar, which holds
elections this year.
"The AAI (Airports Authority of India) has invested in some
airports without any economic logic," said Kapil Kaul,
Delhi-based chief executive at consultancy Centre for Aviation
(CAPA).
"Every state government wants to have a big airport, but you
have to look at it from a national perspective and say where do
we need airports, where is the demand and the growth coming
from?" he said.
Across India, more than half of the 100-odd domestic-only
airports operated by AAI have not seen a scheduled flight this
year, official data shows, though some are older airports
designed primarily for chartered planes.
The AAI did not respond to requests for comment.
MORE PIGEONS THAN PEOPLE
The rush to build comes as passenger numbers grow 20 percent
a year, to 38.8 million in the first half of 2015, leaving
India's major airports, which account for four-fifths of
traffic, saturated.
Plans for a second hub in financial capital Mumbai are years
behind schedule while the government has struggled to privatise
four large airports to fund their expansion.
This means airlines cannot widen their networks to places
like Jaisalmer dependent on feeder traffic from the gateways.
In the huge sunlit expanse of Jaisalmer's new arrivals
lounge, two disused baggage conveyor belts gathered dust last
week as pigeons nested in the roof. A group of cleaners sat next
to the taxiway listening to music on their mobile phones.
"You should come here on your own. It's scary," said the
airport's chief engineer.
S.K. Singh, the local AAI director, defended the airport,
saying Jaisalmer - famed for its huge sand-coloured 12th century
fort - has a growing tourist industry, and the nearest
functioning airport is 290 km (180 miles) away.
Airlines are not so sure. SpiceJet's Kapoor said demand was
linked to Jaisalmer's cooler winter months, making it tough to
lure enough passengers. Officials at GoAir and IndiGo said they
had no plans to start flights.
Analysts said the government would need to cut landing
charges or provide funding to entice carriers.
"If that too doesn't work, it's better to lock up the
airport and redeploy staff," said Amber Dubey, an aviation
expert at KPMG.
($1 = 65.3182 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)