NEW DELHI Oct 16 India will abolish a controversial airport fee at the New Delhi and Mumbai airports from January 2013, the government said in a statement on Tuesday, as the country seeks to bolster air travel amid complaints of high costs by global airlines.

Civil aviation minister Ajit Singh asked the state-run Airports Authority of India (AAI) to infuse additional equity at the two airports where it is an operating partner with private players GMR Infrastructure Ltd and GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd.

Delhi and Mumbai airports had started to levy an airport development fee as AAI failed to infuse additional equity to meet development costs at the airports. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Anand Basu)