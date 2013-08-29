NEW DELHI Aug 29 India is open to give 100 percent control to private investors to manage six airports that the government plans to throw open to the private sector, aviation secretary K.N. Shrivastava said at a press conference on Thursday.

Currently, state-run Airports Authority of India has a stake in the four Indian airports managed by private consortiums. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)