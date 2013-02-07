BANGALORE Feb 7 Europe's Airbus wants
to sell its C295 transport aircraft to India, an Airbus Military
executive said on Thursday, adding that the company was awaiting
a request for proposals from the government.
"We are very keen to see the RFP so we can get our proposal
in there," said Kieran Daly, press manager for Airbus Military.
Airbus is also optimistic about finalising a contract this
year to sell aerial refueling tankers to India, he told Reuters
in an interview.
Airbus said last month it had beaten Russian competition to
be selected as the preferred bidder to supply six A330 aerial
refueling tankers to India, paving the way for exclusive talks
between Airbus Military and the Indian government for a deal
reportedly valued at around $1.25 billion.
"Hopefully the final contract negotiations will begin in the
next few weeks. We are optimistic we will have a contract within
the year," Daly said.
India has been the world's biggest arms importer in recent
years, and plans to spend around $100 billion over the next 10
years in upgrading its mostly Soviet-era military hardware.
(Reporting by A.Ananthalakshmi; Writing by Aradhana Aravindan;
Editing by Tony Munroe)