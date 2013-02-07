Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
BANGALORE Boeing Co (BA.N) is not seeing any delay in ongoing contract talks with the Indian government, a company official told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.
The company has not seen any impact yet of New Delhi's budget cuts this year, including those affecting defence, said Dennis Swanson, vice president of international business development for Boeing Defence, Space and Security in India.
India is planning cuts to its budget this year, including some affecting defence, to reduce spending by about 1.1 trillion rupees in the current financial year, or some 8 percent of budgeted outlay.
(Reporting by A.Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.