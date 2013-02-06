NEW DELHI Feb 6 India's defence minister said on Wednesday that China's role in building Pakistan's Gwadar port was a "matter of concern," a week after management of the port was handed over to Chinese Overseas Port Holdings.

Indian policy-makers have long been wary of a string of strategically located ports being built by Chinese companies in countries neighbouring India. When complete, Gwadar is expected to open up an energy and trade corridor from the Gulf, across Pakistan to western China. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Matthias Williams)