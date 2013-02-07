Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
BANGALORE State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is actively talking to India's defence ministry for an assembly role in the Rafale combat jet contract that New Delhi is looking to sign, Chairman R.K Tyagi said.
India picked the Rafale combat jet, made by Dassault Aviation(AVMD.PA), for exclusive negotiations over a year ago after a hotly contested bidding war with rival manufacturers, but is still to finalize the 126-aircraft deal.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.