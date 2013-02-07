A Dassault Rafale combat aircraft, which has been selected by the Indian Air Force for purchase, performs during the inauguration ceremony of the ''Aero India 2013'' at Yelahanka air force station on the outskirts of Bangalore February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

BANGALORE India's agreement to buy 126 Rafale fighter jets from France's Dassault Aviation (AVMD.PA) is of the "highest priority" in India's budget for the upcoming financial year that begins in April, Air Chief Marshal N.A.K. Browne said on Thursday.

India picked the Rafale jet for exclusive negotiations over a year ago after a hotly contested bidding war with rival manufacturers, but is still to finalise the $10 billion deal.

The deal would not be signed during a visit of French President Francois Hollande to India next week, a diplomatic source said on Wednesday.

