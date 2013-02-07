Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
BANGALORE India's agreement to buy 126 Rafale fighter jets from France's Dassault Aviation (AVMD.PA) is of the "highest priority" in India's budget for the upcoming financial year that begins in April, Air Chief Marshal N.A.K. Browne said on Thursday.
India picked the Rafale jet for exclusive negotiations over a year ago after a hotly contested bidding war with rival manufacturers, but is still to finalise the $10 billion deal.
The deal would not be signed during a visit of French President Francois Hollande to India next week, a diplomatic source said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Writing by Henry Foy; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.