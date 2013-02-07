Defence and airline companies, including Boeing Co, Lockheed Martin Corp , Dassault Aviation and Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, are in the Indian city of Bangalore to showcase their technologies and products. India, the world's biggest arms importer in recent years, plans to spend around $100 billion over the next 10 years in upgrading its mostly Soviet-era military hardware. STORIES > Rafale deal "highest priority" in FY14 budget-air force chief [ID:nD8N0AZ008 > Boeing defence contracts unaffected by India budget cuts-exec [ID:nL4N0B720B > Boeing to address compensation after Dreamliner back in air [ID:nL4N0B71QW > India "concerned" by China role in Pakistan port > India says budget cuts won't delay Rafale talks > Rockwell Collins, Tata Power to bid for India air force pact > India "very serious" about boosting local defence industry-min > Eurocopter would manufacture in India if wins contract (Compiled by Aradhana Aravindan)