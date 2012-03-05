US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
MUMBAI, March 5 Sweden-based Alfa Laval Corporate AB has fixed the final price for delisting its Indian arm Alfa Laval (India) Ltd at 4,000 rupees a share, the unit said in a public announcement.
The machinery maker for the food and beverages sector had earlier announced the floor price at 2,045 rupees, while the discovered price was 3,000 rupees a share, according to an advertisement in the Financial Express newspaper. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.