MUMBAI, March 5 Sweden-based Alfa Laval Corporate AB has fixed the final price for delisting its Indian arm Alfa Laval (India) Ltd at 4,000 rupees a share, the unit said in a public announcement.

The machinery maker for the food and beverages sector had earlier announced the floor price at 2,045 rupees, while the discovered price was 3,000 rupees a share, according to an advertisement in the Financial Express newspaper. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)