NEW DELHI Jan 20 Algeria's energy minister said on Wednesday OPEC and non-OPEC members need to discuss oil production cuts together, as U.S. crude touched its lowest since 2003 amid a supply glut.

"We need a joint discussion between OPEC and non-OPEC to reduce together the production," Salah Khebri, whose country is a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, told Reuters in New Delhi.

When asked if there would be a special OPEC meeting to assess the current oil situation, Khebri said a "discussion is ongoing and we will see in future".

Khebri is in New Delhi to attend the fourth India-Africa Hydrocarbon Conference to be held from Jan. 21-22. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anand Basu)