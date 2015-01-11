MUMBAI Jan 11 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
and its unit Alipay are in advanced talks to buy a
stake for about $550 million in India's One97 Communications,
which owns an online payment platform, sources directly involved
in the transaction said.
The investment by Alibaba, the world's largest e-commerce
company, is expected to be announced by the end of this month.
It will be Alibaba's first significant investment in India's
rapidly growing online business segment.
Under the terms of the deal, Alibaba and Alipay, China's top
payment service provider controlled by Alibaba's executive
chairman Jack Ma, will hold between 30 percent and 40 pct of
One97 after the investment, the sources said.
One97 runs Paytm, an e-commerce platform which consumers can
access through mobile apps.
One97 would issue fresh shares to Alibaba and Alipay, which
would result in the holdings of existing shareholders, including
founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, being diluted, one of the sources
told Reuters.
Other investors of One97 include SAIF Partners, Intel
Capital and SAP Ventures, according to its website. Paytm has
more than 20 million registered users, it said.
The investment will be used to expand Paytm services, with a
view to dominate the online payment business that is expected to
grow rapidly in the next few years in India, one source said.
The sources declined to be named as talks for the deal are
confidential. Alibaba declined to comment. A spokeswoman for
One97 said the company was in the process of raising money and
would make an announcement once this was complete.
Foreign investors including Japan's SoftBank Corp
and Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd have invested billions of
dollars in Indian e-commerce firms.
In October, SoftBank said it would invest about $10 billion
in the booming Indian sector and started with the purchase of a
$627 million stake in online marketplace Snapdeal.
India has the world's third-largest Internet user base, but
e-commerce is still relatively underdeveloped. Global investors
are betting on medium to long-term growth of this market as more
people make transactions online.
Nomura estimated in a research note in July last year that
India's e-commerce industry could more than quadruple to $43
billion over the next five years.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Denny Thomas in HONG KONG;
Additional reporting Paul Carsten in BEIJING and Sumeet
Chatterjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)