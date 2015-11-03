* Comes after IndiGo's $459 mln IPO, Coffee Day's $176 mln
* Filed prospectus in August, speculation pointed to 2016
listing
* IPO likely second week of December -source
MUMBAI, Nov 3 Indian drug manufacturer Alkem
Laboratories Ltd IPO-ALKE.BO is set to launch an initial
public offering (IPO) worth nearly $210 million by the second
week of December, three people involved in the share sale said
on Tuesday.
The IPO will be India's third high-profile market debut in
the closing months of 2015, after InterGlobe Aviation Ltd
IPO-INAI.NS - the owner of India's biggest airline, IndiGo -
raised $459 million and Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd
raised $176 million.
Alkem, a producer of generic drugs, filed a draft prospectus
with India's capital markets regulator in August for an IPO of
up to 12.85 million equity shares, constituting 10.75 percent of
paid-up capital.
Market volatility prompted speculation that the offer could
be postponed to 2016.
"It will be in the first or second week of December, though
most likely the second," said one of the people involved in the
deal, who were not authorised to speak with media on the matter
and so declined to be identified.
The person said the company had yet to determine a
valuation.
In January, people involved in the deal told Reuters the
company planned to raise 15 billion to 18 billion rupees ($243
million to $291 million). But the people on Tuesday said the
company would raise closer to $210 million.
While 2015 has seen a significant rise in debuts - the
biggest in volume terms since 2012 - the IPO market is far from
the record $8.5 billion of 2010, and the average size of
listings has shrunk.
Hitting sentiment, Coffee Day slumped around 18 percent on
its debut on Monday.
Alkem booked net profit of 4.61 billion rupees and revenue
of 37.83 billion rupees for the year through March 2015. The
company has 16 manufacturing facilities - 14 in India and two in
the United States.
Officials at Alkem were not reachable for comment.
Spokespeople for Nomura, Axis Capital, JP Morgan and
Edelweiss - the bankers on the deal - did not respond to
requests for comment.
($1 = 65.4300 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Clara Ferreira Marques;
Editing by Rafael Nam and Christopher Cushing)