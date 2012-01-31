SINGAPORE Jan 31 German insurer Allianz
SE and U.S.-based C-Quest Capital LCC said on Tuesday
they will finance the installation of about 8.5 million
energy-efficient lightbulbs in India in return for U.N.-backed
carbon offsets.
The 10-year project will fund the installation of compact
fluorescent lightbulbs in Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and northern
Delhi, Armin Sandhoevel, chief executive of Allianz Climate
Solutions, told Reuters in Singapore.
He said the project would cut about 3.7 million tonnes of
carbon emissions over the decade, about the equivalent of the
annual pollution from one million cars, and earn 3.2 million
internationally tradeable U.N. offsets called certified emission
reductions, or CERs.
CERs were trading at 3.88 euros ($5.1) on the
secondary market on Tuesday, a drop of about 70 percent from
levels in mid-2011.
Sandhoevel, speaking on the sidelines of a climate and
insurance conference, said Allianz could live with a market
level of $4 for CERs.
The project is part of an expanded form of U.N.-offset
projects that reward clean-energy investments in poorer
countries. Called programme of activities, or PoA, it allows a
large number of identical projects across a region or country to
be bundled together.
This cuts project administration costs and can result in a
large number of emissions reductions and therefore offsets.
The Allianz-CQC project is only the second PoA registered in
India and one of 14 registered globally.
None have yet to receive their CERs but Sandhoevel was
confident issuance would occur in a matter of weeks.
He said Allianz had about 20 low-carbon projects in the
pipeline focusing on energy efficiency, renewable energy and
forest carbon in developing nations to earn either CERs or Gold
Standard voluntary market offsets.
The company is already committed to forest preservation
projects in Kenya and Indonesia as part of Allianz's goal of
reducing its own global emissions and expand its carbon-cutting
investments.
