NEW DELHI, March 19 India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is unlikely to call a confidence motion in parliament after the ruling coalition lost support of a key ally, party leaders said on Tuesday.

BJP spokesman Prakash Javedka said the party viewed the pullout of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)as a negotiating ploy to extract concessions from the the Congress-led coalition. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar, editing by Ross Colvin)