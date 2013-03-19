NEW DELHI, March 19 India's regional Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will continue to support the Congress Party-led government, party chief Mayawati said, after a key ally withdrew from the ruling coalition in protest against the government's position on a U.N. resolution on Sri Lanka.

The BSP, which has 21 lawmakers in the lower house of parliament, supports the coalition government from outside.

"Withdrawing support from the government is out of the question," Mayawati told reporters on Tuesday. (Reporting by Annie Banerji; Editing by Tony Munroe)