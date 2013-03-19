NEW DELHI Congress party-led government is "stable" despite DMK withdrawing its support in protest against the government's position on a United Nations resolution on war crimes in Sri Lanka, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Tuesday.

"The government is absolutely stable," Chidambaram told reporters. "There is no crisis," he added.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is based in Tamil Nadu, and has often pressured the government to do more to protect Sri Lanka's minority Tamil population. It wants the Indian government to introduce stronger language into the resolution, including the use of the word "genocide". The government has yet to give a response on what its position on the resolution would be.

