NEW DELHI, March 19 A key regional ally pulled out of India's ruling coalition on Tuesday in protest against the government's position on a U.S.-backed United Nations resolution on war crimes carried out during Sri Lanka's civil war.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is based in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, and has often pressured the Indian government to do more to protect Sri Lanka's minority Tamil population.

The DMK has 18 seats in the lower of house of parliament as part of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's coalition, which already rules in a minority. Singh's Congress party can continue to govern with parliamentary support from two other regional parties.

