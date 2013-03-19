(Updates with additional comments)
MUMBAI, March 19 Key regional ally Dravida
Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) pulled out of India's ruling coalition
on Tuesday in protest against the government's position on a
U.S.-backed United Nations resolution on war crimes carried out
during Sri Lanka's civil war.
COMMENTARY
SANJAY MATHUR, HEAD OF ECONOMICS RESEARCH, ASIA PACIFIC
EX-JAPAN, RBS, SINGAPORE
"There was a lot of critical legislation required to deliver
the projects proposed in the budget, like the industrial
corridors. This will slow it down. It has injected a fresh dose
of uncertainty.
But I think the government cannot overstep on the fiscal
correction. The budget dynamics is hard to alter because the
threat of a rating downgrade is severe. It is unsettling for
foreign investors.
Because of the current account gap, we are reliant on flows.
If the flows get truncated, it would be difficult. But I think
it would be a knee-jerk reaction."
MOSES HARDING, HEAD OF ASSET-LIABILITY MANAGEMENT, INDUSIND
BANK, MUMBAI
"Emergence of political risk at this crucial stage of policy
reforms and fiscal consolidation is definitely a worry. There
will be risk from global rating agencies and shift into risk-off
mode by global investors.
"Impact will be negative, but I dont see weakness beyond
7.95 percent on 10-year bonds and 54.60 to the dollar on rupee."
A PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP,
MUMBAI
"If the government comes under threat and early elections
are called, then fiscal consolidation will come under risk as
diesel prices will not be raised.
One of the achievements of this budget is the way the
government has held down its fiscal deficit: it gave confidence
to investors that next year's fiscal deficit will also be
contained.
But overall, I think the government will be able to arrive
at a consensus with DMK."
V.K VIJAYAKUMAR, INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, GEOJIT BNP PARIBAS,
KERALA
"If the political situation turns murky, the finance
minister will find it difficult to take reforms forward at a
time when the economy need a moral booster. Political
instability will confuse matters
The government will not fall but the political damage that
it will do to the economy will not be marginal. It will have a
serious impact."
RUPA REGE NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA, MUMBAI
"With the federal elections next year, political stability
is key for all economic reforms. This is unlikely to stall the
reform process but it will surely delay the economic reforms to
some extent.
The DMK have asked the government to take a decision on Sri
Lanka by Friday, post which they will reconsider their
withdrawal, so this is a conditional threat.
Markets will remain apprehensive til the government finds
out a concrete solution. If DMK withdraws then the government
will have to depend on Mayawati, Devegowda and Mulayam Singh,
which does not augur too well for the government."
ASHTOSH RAINA, HEAD OF FOREX TRADING, HDFC BANK, MUMBAI
"Political instability is the biggest factor for the markets
as of now. The rupee looks weak in the short term now. We could
see 55 levels depending on the developing political scenario and
the pace at which it evolves"
MAHESH PATIL, CO-CIO, BIRLA SUN LIFE MUTUAL FUND
"The government's resolve for doing reforms would be tested
again after this political development."
G. CHOKKALINGAM, CIO, CENTRUM WEALTH MANAGEMENT, MUMBAI
"DMK threat is quite real given the political situation in
Tamil Nadu. Now Congress needs support form both SP and BSP to
remain in power. Markets are getting scared on possibilities of
early elections."
