NEW DELHI The mines ministry has written to the finance ministry proposing a hike in the import duty on aluminium to 7.5 percent from 5 percent to protect local producers suffering from rising inbound shipments, Mines Secretary Balvinder Kumar told Reuters.

"Domestic companies are reporting operating losses as imports are rising," Kumar said on Friday, but added he could not be certain that the finance ministry would accept the proposal.

A finance ministry spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

Kumar also said the finance ministry was yet to decide on another proposal to scrap a 5 percent export duty on iron ore pellets.

