BHUBANESHWAR Aug 14 Aluminium demand in India, Asia's third largest economy, is likely to grow 7-8 percent annually, a senior official of the country's third largest aluminium maker said on Tuesday.
"The major drivers for this growth would be from power transmission, construction and automobile sectors," B L Bagra, chairman of the state-run National Aluminium Co (NALCO) , said while addressing the company's annual general meeting.
However, the aluminium industry, being cyclical in nature, is passing through a phase of low global growth and subdued prices which could put pressures on margins, he added.
(Reporting by Jatindra Dash and Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
