BHUBANESWAR, Sept 14 India's state-run National
Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) has raised aluminium prices
by 6,500 rupees per tonne across all products in the domestic
market, company sources said on Friday.
The basic price of standard aluminium ingots after the
latest revision increased to 148,700 rupees per tonne.
NALCO, which is India's third-largest producer of aluminium,
revises prices of its products from time to time to mirror LME
prices. It had last raised aluminium prices across all products
by 4,500 rupees on Sept 7.
