BHUBANESWAR Nov 20 India's state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) has raised aluminium prices by 2,500 rupees per tonne across all products in the domestic market, company sources said on Tuesday.

The basic price of standard aluminium ingots after the latest revision increased to 139,200 rupees per tonne.

NALCO, which is India's third-largest producer of aluminium, revises prices of its products from time to time to mirror LME prices.

It had raised aluminium prices across all products by 1,500 rupees earlier this month. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)