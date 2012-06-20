MUMBAI, June 20 Vedanta Aluminium, a unit of Vedanta Resources Plc, said it has sold 3,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at $220 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis.

The metal will be shipped in three lots of 1,000 tonne each to an Asian buyer from July to September, the company said on Wednesday.

Aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was trading at $1,917 a tonne on Wednesday. Premiums have increased due to tightness in the physical market after closure of smelters in recent quarters.

The company operates a 1 million tonne per annum green field alumina refinery and an associated 75 mega watts captive power plant in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, the company website said. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar & Jatindra Dash; Editing by Sunil Nair)