BHUBANESWAR, Sept 26 India's state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) has issued a tender to export 300,000 tonnes of alumina for delivery in 2013, company sources said on Wednesday.

The last date for submission of bids is Oct. 16 and the deliveries will be made in batches between January and December next year.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, has sold 330,000 tonnes of alumina for deliveries in 2013, earlier this month, to a Singapore-based buyer at 16.07 percent of the LME aluminium price on an FOB basis. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Writing by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)