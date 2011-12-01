Dec 1 Ambuja Cements Ltd, India's No. 3 cement maker, said on Thursday shipments in November rose 29 percent from a year ago to 1.83 million tonnes.

The company, in which Swiss cement maker Holcim holds about 46 percent, said in a statement the growth in November shipments was due to a statistical low base in the year-ago period.

Production in November rose to 1.81 million tonnes from 1.44 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)