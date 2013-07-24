BRIEF-Mindtree declares interim dividend 2 rupees per share
* Says declared an interim dividend of 20% (Rs.2/- per equity share of par value Rs.10/- each) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 24 Indian cement maker Ambuja Cements Ltd reported a 31 percent fall in profit for the April-June quarter, on lower volumes due to a slowdown in home building and infrastructure projects in India.
Ambuja, controlled by Switzerland's Holcim Ltd, the world's second-largest cement producer, reported net profit of 3.24 billion rupees ($54 million) for the quarter ended June 30 versus 4.69 billion rupees a year ago.
Net sales at India's third-largest cement maker were down 8.6 percent at 23.46 billion rupees over the year-ago period.
Analysts expected profits of 3.4 billion rupees on revenue of 24.5 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 59.7650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)
* Says declaration of third interim dividend of INR 3 per share Source text: http://bit.ly/2nmV9KI Further company coverage:
* Says BHEL commissions 250 MW eco-friendly cfbc technology-based lignite power plant in Gujarat