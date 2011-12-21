* Next 6 months to 1 year "right time" for buys
* Open to using $285 mln cash reserves for buys
* Unit to borrow overseas soon
By Aniruddha Basu
MUMBAI, Dec 21 Auto parts maker Amtek Auto
Ltd, India's second largest forging maker, is keen to
take advantage of the economic slowdown in India and Europe by
bidding for cheap assets, Chief Financial Officer Santosh Singhi
said.
The Amtek group has cash reserves of close to 15 billion
rupees ($285 million), which Singhi said could be used as the
basis to acquire forging, machining and casting businesses.
"The next six months to one year is the right time to buy
assets. We are looking at the domestic market as well as Europe,
but valuations are high," Singhi said.
"We think markets will trend downwards in 2012 . We
are exploring if there is a right opportunity for cheaper
assets," Singhi said.
Analysts expect a new phase of consolidation in Indian auto
parts industry after a quiet few years as the economy slows and
companies that expanded in the boom time seek to reduce debt.
So far, high expectations of promoters of takeover targets
have thwarted many potential deals..
Amtek itself has grown through a string of acquisitions both
in India and overseas, mostly between 2004 and 2008.
"At the moment, the overseas deals we are exploring are
mostly in Europe," Singhi said.
The company, which has said it plans to boost revenue to
about $3 billion by 2015 from $342 million now, remains bullish
on the domestic auto market.
Car sales in India have been nearly flat this year after
rising 30 percent in 2010/11 ended March.
"India is still a good market, though Europe is flattish and
we are seeing only marginal growth," Singhi said. "In India,
growth is still being seen in LCVs (light commercial vehicles)
and two-wheelers."
Sales of commercial vehicles, a key indicator of economic
activity, rose 35 percent to 66,264 in November, while
motorcycles rose 22.7 percent.
However, car sales fared much worse rising 7 percent in
November and falling 3.5 percent from April-November.
Rising finance costs and increasing prices have deterred
buyers while a labour unrest at India's top carmaker, Maruti
Suzuki, crippled production.
Amtek, which ranks second behind Bharat Forge in
production of forgings, is a major supplier to local and global
automakers, including Maruti, Tata Motors Hero Motor
Corp, General Motors, Ford and BMW
.
OVERSEAS BORROWING
Singhi said subsidiary Amtek India plans to raise
funds via foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) as this was
a good time for overseas dollar borrowing.
Earlier this month, Amtek India's board approved fundraising
of up to $250 million through loans, external commercial
borrowings and debentures.
Singhi said the exact amount for the FCCB issue would be
decided in the next few days.
"We are talking to various investment bankers," Singhi said.
The next six to nine months would be an appropriate time to
borrow in dollars as the currency looks set to peak (against the
rupee) after that, he said.
"There are a lot of FCCBs due for redemption so a lot of
dollar buying will happen," he said.
More than two dozen companies on the BSE-500 index face FCCB
redemptions worth 330 billion rupees ($6 billion) by the end of
the next fiscal year in March 2013, according to research by
Indian brokerage Edelweiss Capital.
"I feel it's a good time to borrow in dollar as the dollar
will come down after September," Singhi said. Anyone who buys
dollars now will ultimately gain, he said.
At 1:39 p.m . (0809 GMT), shares in Amtek
Auto, valued about $415 million, were down 0.05
percent at 93.85 rupees in a firm Mumbai market.
($1= 52.7 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu)