Mukesh Ambani (L), chief of India's Reliance Industries, and Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Communications, are pictured in this combination image of file photos. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Adeel Halim/Files

Mukesh Ambani and his brother Anil Ambani are seen in this June 24, 2004 file photo. REUTERS/Arko Datta

NEW DELHI The entire Ambani family, including estranged billionaire brothers Mukesh and Anil, plan to come together for the first time in 15 years to celebrate late Dhirubhai Ambani's 80th birth anniversary on Wednesday in Chorwad in Gujarat, the media reported.

Anil is expected to arrive on Tuesday morning while Mukesh will be reaching in the afternoon, a senior Reliance Industries official was quoted as saying in a Times of India report.

The Ambani brothers split after Dhirubhai's death in 2002 sparked a feud that led to a division of the family business empire in 2005. In 2010, a Supreme Court ruling brought the brothers back to the negotiating table, where they unexpectedly agreed to scrap the non-competition pact that had been a source of conflict.

"There is love among the brothers. How do you think they are coming together tomorrow?" said Kokilaben, the mother of Ambani brothers.

(Writing by Aditya Kalra and Vipin Das M.)