By Douglas Busvine and Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Aug 15 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi took aim at supporters of "terrorism" in his Independence
Day speech on Monday, ratcheting up criticism of Pakistan while
avoiding direct mention of month-long protests in Indian-ruled
Kashmir.
Modi also pitched a vision of national unity and progress in
his third annual address from the ramparts of the Red Fort in
Old Delhi that, at 94 minutes, was the longest delivered by the
65-year-old leader.
Yet it was a broadside against Pakistan, the arch-rival also
born out of independence from Britain and partition, that left
the strongest impression in a speech that otherwise skirted
foreign affairs and focused on his government's own
achievements.
"What kind of life is this, inspired by terrorism? What kind
of government setup is it that is inspired by terrorism?" asked
Modi, who delivered the open-air address amid a security
lockdown in the Indian capital.
"The world will know about it and that's sufficient for me."
As Modi spoke, two gunmen attacked a police station in
Indian-ruled Kashmir, wounding six reservists. The army also
said it had foiled an attempt to infiltrate two militants from
Pakistan into North Kashmir, killing both.
Kashmir has witnessed violent protests since a July 8
encounter in which the security forces eliminated a commander of
Pakistan-based Islamic militant group Hizbul Mujahideen. At
least 54 people have been killed and thousands hurt in clashes
with the security forces.
Modi met national party leaders on Friday to seek ways to
end the worst unrest in Kashmir since 2010.
Both India and Pakistan rule Kashmir in part but claim it in
full. The nuclear-armed neighbours have fought two wars since
independence 69 years ago over the Muslim-majority region where
the Line of Control, or de facto border, still runs roughly
where the guns fell silent in 1948.
REPORT CARD
In keeping with earlier speeches, Modi delivered a report
card on efforts to improve the lot of ordinary Indians, reeling
off achievements in rural electrification, financial inclusion
and health provision.
He strongly backed the fight against inflation, endorsing a
4 percent target, within a range of 2 percentage points either
way, agreed with Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan.
He barely mentioned his government's latest - and arguably
most significant - reform achievement: the passage of a key
amendment that clears the way for the introduction of a Goods
and Services Tax (GST) next year.
He said only that the GST would "give strength" to the
economy, while thanking opposition parties that, after a
drawn-out battle, had come on board to pass the amendment
unanimously through both houses of parliament.
The GST would unite India's $2 trillion economy and 1.3
billion people into a single market for the first time and, its
backers say, boost economic growth and job creation that Modi
needs to win a second term at the 2019 general election.
The tradition of delivering the annual address from the
steps of the 17th-century Red Fort from where Mughal kings ruled
Delhi for two centuries dates back to Jawaharlal Nehru's
historic "tryst with destiny" speech of 1947.
Modi, despite a barnstorming campaign that carried him to
the biggest electoral landslide in three decades in 2014, has so
far failed to touch the rhetorical heights achieved by India's
first prime minister.
But, sporting a red, pink and yellow turban, he did indulge
in some trademark wordplay to say that India was moving from
"swaraj", or self rule in Hindi, to "suraj", or good governance.
"One society, one dream, one resolution, one destiny - we
proceed in this direction," he said.
