Column - OPEC nears decision time: rollover or deepen cuts?
LONDON OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.
NEW DELHI A government body has recommended a safeguard tax on imports of flat sheets and plates of hot-rolled steel, an official statement said on Wednesday, to protect local mills hit by cheaper supplies from overseas.
The Directorate General of Safeguards has suggested an import tax of 10 percent in the first year, which will be reduced to 8 percent in the second, and 6 percent for six months of the third year.
The taxes will be applied on imported products costing less than $504 a tonne.
For details see: bit.ly/2aRUqvG
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
SINGAPORE Singapore's economy likely performed better than initially expected in the first quarter thanks to a surge in factory output, although the outlook is clouded by slowing exports to China, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters.